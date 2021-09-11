PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13

The Pakistan International Airlines will commence commercial flights from Islamabad to Kabul from Monday, September 13.

“We have received requests from some international organisations in the Afghan capital for chartered flights,” the national carrier’s spokesperson said. “PIA has sought permits to operate the flights.”

Arrangements for the final departure are, however, yet to be completed, he added. The first flight is expected to leave for Kabul from the Islamabad airport next week.

Last month, PIA suspended its flight operations to Afghanistan because of insufficient funds.

It was the only commercial airline that had been connected with Afghanistan to evacuate stranded nationals. However insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway became a hindrance to flight operations at the airport.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

In the last two days Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation, AFP reported.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.