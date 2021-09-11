Saturday, September 11, 2021  | 3 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13

It was the only commercial airline involved in Afghanistan evacuation

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Pakistan International Airlines will commence commercial flights from Islamabad to Kabul from Monday, September 13. "We have received requests from some international organisations in the Afghan capital for chartered flights," the national carrier's spokesperson said. "PIA has sought permits to operate the flights." Arrangements for the final departure are, however, yet to be completed, he added. The first flight is expected to leave for Kabul from the Islamabad airport next week. Last month, PIA suspended its flight operations to Afghanistan because of insufficient funds. It was the only commercial airline that had been connected with Afghanistan to evacuate stranded nationals. However insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway became a hindrance to flight operations at the airport.  Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance. In the last two days Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation, AFP reported. An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan International Airlines will commence commercial flights from Islamabad to Kabul from Monday, September 13.

“We have received requests from some international organisations in the Afghan capital for chartered flights,” the national carrier’s spokesperson said. “PIA has sought permits to operate the flights.”

Arrangements for the final departure are, however, yet to be completed, he added. The first flight is expected to leave for Kabul from the Islamabad airport next week.

Last month, PIA suspended its flight operations to Afghanistan because of insufficient funds.

It was the only commercial airline that had been connected with Afghanistan to evacuate stranded nationals. However insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway became a hindrance to flight operations at the airport. 

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

In the last two days Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation, AFP reported.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.

 
Afghanistan kabul airport PIA
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PIA, commercial flights to Kabul,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gun attack leaves Addl IGP injured, brother dead
Gun attack leaves Addl IGP injured, brother dead
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Korangi
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Korangi
Afghanistan’s frozen assets should be released, says Pakistan’s Qureshi
Afghanistan’s frozen assets should be released, says Pakistan’s Qureshi
Federal ministers assail election commission over EVMs
Federal ministers assail election commission over EVMs
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.