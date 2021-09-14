PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to acquire two new airplanes on lease.

The aircrafts, five years old, have been obtained through a tender, the spokesperson of the national carrier said. “The airbus planes reached Islamabad today [Tuesday].”

The second plane will reach Pakistan within this week too. “Because of Covid, we were not able to acquire new airplanes in the last two years,” the spokesperson pointed out, adding that the new planes with replace the old aircrafts in PIA’s fleet.

The airline’s CEO has, on the other hand, credited his team’s efforts and hardwork for the development.

On Monday, PIA’s PK6249 became the first commercial airline to land in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul since the Taliban formed the government after a twenty-year war.

PIA suspended its flight operations to Afghanistan last month due to financial issues.

Pakistan’s national flag carrier was the only commercial airline that was connected and evacuating foreigners stranded in Afghanistan. However insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway became a hindrance to flight operations at the airport.