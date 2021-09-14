Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet

First aircraft reached Islamabad Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to acquire two new airplanes on lease.

The aircrafts, five years old, have been obtained through a tender, the spokesperson of the national carrier said. “The airbus planes reached Islamabad today [Tuesday].”

The second plane will reach Pakistan within this week too. “Because of Covid, we were not able to acquire new airplanes in the last two years,” the spokesperson pointed out, adding that the new planes with replace the old aircrafts in PIA’s fleet.

The airline’s CEO has, on the other hand, credited his team’s efforts and hardwork for the development.

On Monday, PIA’s PK6249 became the first commercial airline to land in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul since the Taliban formed the government after a twenty-year war.

PIA suspended its flight operations to Afghanistan last month due to financial issues.

Pakistan’s national flag carrier was the only commercial airline that was connected and evacuating foreigners stranded in Afghanistan. However insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway became a hindrance to flight operations at the airport. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Full results: PTI leads in cantonment boards elections
Full results: PTI leads in cantonment boards elections
Clifton cantt board: PPP creams PTI on its turf
Clifton cantt board: PPP creams PTI on its turf
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
NCOC clarifies false information about schools closure
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Karachi to experience hot weather short of heatwave
Karachi to experience hot weather short of heatwave
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Woman forgives PTI MPA Khurram Leghari in harassment case
Woman forgives PTI MPA Khurram Leghari in harassment case
Today's Outlook: 10% salary pump for parliamentarians, electricity rates
Today’s Outlook: 10% salary pump for parliamentarians, electricity rates
PIA’s PK-6249 first international flight to land at Kabul Airport
PIA’s PK-6249 first international flight to land at Kabul Airport
Taliban downplay infighting rumours as donors pledge $1.2b
Taliban downplay infighting rumours as donors pledge $1.2b
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.