Phone snatchers kill man, injure 6 more in Karachi

A man lost his life in a phone snatching incident at Nagan Chowrangi while six more were injured in separate mugging incidents on Friday.

Police officials said that a 35-year-old man, Mohammad Mehmood, was shot dead when he tried to wrestle down the phone snatchers, who swooped on him just as he stood beside his car under the Nagan Chowrangi Flyover.

The pillion riders were asking him to hand over his phone at gunpoint, District Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum told Samaa.

A few minutes later, armed men shot and injured a 30-year-old man near Madni Mall in North Nazimabad just three kilometres away from the Nagan Chowrangi Flyover. The firing victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for treatment where he was identified as Muhammad Ayub, son of Abdul Qayyum.

Qayyum told Samaa Digital that Ayub worked as a labourer in a textile manufacturing unit in New Karachi. Ayub was on his way back home in Lyari when armed men stopped him near Madni. According to Qayyum, Ayub tried to slip away by accelerating his motorcycle but one of the snatchers fired and injured him.

Muggers, he said, had escaped without taking anything. Doctors at the hospital said that the victim, who had a bullet in his leg, was in stable condition.

Three more men were shot and injured by armed men near Afghan Morr when a group of people tried to resist a robbery attempt.

Gulshan-e-Maymar police told Samaa Digital that armed men had stopped some people near Afghan Morr and depriving them of their valuables when one of them tried to block their escape. The armed men fired at him with a shotgun. Three men were injured when shotgun pellets hit them.

The injured men were identified as Qurban Ali, Mashooq Ali and Ali Dad. They were moved to ASH.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured by armed muggers in Metroville Block-1. The boy was identified as Asim, son of Bux. The incident took place during another mobile phone snatching.

Near Al Asif Square, robbers attacked a -year-old Adil Ahmed with a knife after he resisted mugging. According to Sachal police Adil sustained knife wounds.