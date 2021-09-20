Pfizer vaccine in Karachi guide for students

The government recently made it mandatory for students under the age of 17 years to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. After October 15, unvaccinated students won’t be allowed to enter campuses.

They will be administered the Pfizer shot. It is free of cost.

There has, however, been a lot of confusion about vaccination centres where students can get the jab. According to the Sindh Health Secretary Qasim Soomro, here are the inoculation centres that will be open round the clock.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre – 021-99201300

Dow University of Health Sciences, Ojha Campus – 021-99232660 and 38771111

Sindh Government Children Hospital, North Nazimabad – 021-34999181-5

It is must for students to carry their birth certificate, issued by NADRA, or passport at the time of immunisation.

Soomro told SAMAA Digital that there’s no need to send an SMS to 1166 to register get the jab. “You can directly walk into any vaccination centre and get immunised.”

The Sindh government had initially decided to set up mobile immunisation units at educational institutions across the province but there’s no update on that so far.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced some SOPs for the inoculation of students between ages 15 and 17.

Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine

Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised

The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

What vaccines are safe for students?

It is believed that children between 12 and 15 years of age could only be administered Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines.

The WHO says its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.

“Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy,” WHO notes in a document available online.

The WHO document says the following vaccines met the necessary criteria for safety and efficacy for people 18 and above.