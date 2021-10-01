Petroleum prices jacked up by up to Rs8.82

The federal government has increased prices of petroleum products by up to Rs8.82. The announcement was made shortly after LPG price went up by Rs29 per kilogram.

The finance division issued a notification on Thursday night saying the new prices take effect from Friday, October 1.

The price of petrol was raised by Rs4 and petrol would now cost Rs127.30 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been jacked up by Rs2 to Rs122.04 per litre.

Light diesel oil has seen the highest price increase of Rs8.82 and it will cost Rs99.51 per litre.

Kerosene oil will cost Rs99.31 after a price hike of Rs7.05.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a price hike of Rs5 for petrol and Rs3.5 for diesel.

LPG price

Earlier, OGRA notified a price increase of Rs29 per kilogram for Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The price of commercial cylinder has been increased from Rs8004 to Rs33. Every cylinder would not cost an additional Rs1334.

LPG cylinder for domestic use has been made expensive by Rs343. Consumers paying Rs2060 for a cylinder will now pay Rs2403.