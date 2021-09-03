Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
News

Pet dog attacks nine-year-old in Lahore, owner arrested

An FIR has been registered

Posted: Sep 3, 2021
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A nine-year-old child was attacked by a pet dog on her way back home from school in Lahore's Iqbal Town Thursday. According to the child's father, the animal bit her after which she was rushed to the hospital. He claimed that the suspect deliberately left his dog on her. After an FIR was registered Friday, the police arrested the owner of the dog and sent him to jail. A case has been registered against him for leaving the dog unleashed. In a similar incident in Karachi earlier this month, advocate Mirza Akhter Ali sustained critical injuries after two pet dogs attacked him. A case was filed against the owner after which he agreed to put down the animals. After the incident was reported, the Clifton Cantonment Board made it mandatory for dog owners to get their animals registered. In the case of failure, the CBC shall take all necessary actions as per section 119 of the Cantonments Act, 1924 which includes detention or destruction of dogs, imposition of fines, legal action, and remedies under the prevailing laws etc. Training pet dogs Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, animal rights activist Sadaf Arif explained how necessary it is to train these dogs to avoid such situations. She said that it was the fault of the owner. Not only the pet but the caretaker himself should be trained enough to have a pet. The government should monitor whether the pet owner is eligible to keep a pet.
