PDM to hold rallies, conventions from Sept 26

Opposition give schedule for events

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
This TV grab shows PDM leaders meeting in Islamabad on September 10, 2021.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to increase the pressure on the government by holding public gatherings and workers’ conventions, starting from September 26, it announced after a meeting of the executive committee of PDM in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting was held with Maulana Fazlur Rejman in the chair.

The PDM committee also discussed the internal situation in the country. Islamabad’s foreign policy besides deciding upon a strategy for the upcoming anti-government movement.

Later, Hafiz Hamdullah said that a white paper would also b released to highlight the government’s failures, adding that the first convention would be organized in Islamabad on September 26.

“We will welcome Bilawal … No matter what he says, we will not respond,” PDM’s spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said.

Another convention, he said, would be held in Faisalabad on October 16 and another one would also be held in Dera Ghazi Khan on October 31. Meanwhile, JUI-F would hold a convention in Peshawar on October 14.

According to him, journalists would help PDM defuse the government’s efforts for setting up the Media Regulatory Authority. He said that the opposition would boycott the joint sitting of the parliament in solidarity with the journalists. He said that this was an effort on part of the government to curb the freedom of expression.

