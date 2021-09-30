Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
PCB names probables for women’s camp

It will be held from October 5-20

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCBMedia/Twitter

Eighteen national women players will take part in a 16-day training camp to prepare the side for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, which will be played in Zimbabwe from 21 November to 5 December.

The camp will be held from October 5-20 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium, Karachi, in a bio-secure environment, Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.

During the camp the players will work on their fitness, match practice, scenario-based practice and match sessions keeping in mind the Zimbabwe event. To provide a challenging environment to the players, matches against U19 boys’ team will also be held at the camp.

Players for the camp: Aimen Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Rameen Shamim.

