Pakistan’s real struggle is to establish rule of law: PM

The PTI government, ever since it first assumed power, has always struggled to establish rule of law in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday.

In the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a district courts building in Islamabad, he recalled that in the 1960s, Pakistan was a role model for the world. "From health, education to economic development, the country was prospering in every sector."

Fast-forward to today, Pakistan's neighbouring countries, Bangladesh and India, are way ahead of it, the premier pointed out. "Nations such as Singapore and Malaysia took inspiration from us to become prosperous. But where is Pakistan today?"

There is one main reason behind the country's slacking growth: lack of the rule of law.

The prime minister said that a nation can't prosper unless it develops a law that is equal for everyone, both the rich and the poor.

"General Pervez Musharraf made the biggest mistake when he gave NROs to corrupt leaders. It was the people's money that was robbed and he had no right to pardon the culprits without the consent of the people."

Today, the opposition is pushing the government to do the same.

The PM added that ever since he first joined politics, he had had one aim: the establishment of free courts. "Back then and even today, our struggle for justice has been ongoing."

The reason the Single National Curriculum includes Islamic education is that students need to understand the importance of an unbiased justice system. "And there's no better example for that other than the government of Madina."

Overseas Pakistanis

There are approximately nine million Pakistanis living abroad. Their yearly earnings are the same as the annual income of the entire population of the country, PM Khan pointed out.

Then why are these people not investing in Pakistan?

"They are scared of losing their money to land mafias," PM Khan answered. You need to enforce rule of law to encourage them to come back to their homeland and invest here without any fear.

District courts in Islamabad

Under the new project, 93 new district courts will be built in Islamabad, the premier said.

PTI's priority from the first day has been to ensure justice is served to people specially from the poor segments of the society.

"Human development doesn't just mean providing health and education to the common man. It also includes providing them justice. Only then can you uplift them and improve their lives," PM Imran said.

"When justice is served, society becomes free."

The prime minister promised complete assistance to the judiciary. "This isn't just your struggle, it's ours."