Pakistan’s First Lady Samina Alvi tests positive for Covid-19

First Lady Samina Alvi, the spouse of President Arif Alvi, has tested positive for Covid-19, it emerged on Thursday (September 23).

She announced on Twitter that she had tested positive and was feeling a bit of weakness.

She requested people keep her in their prayers.

On March 29, President Arif Alvi had tested positive as well, almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the police announced that they would be stopped people for spot checks on vaccine cards.