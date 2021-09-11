Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Sudan: ISPR

A Pakistani soldier, identified as Lance Naik Adil Jan, was martyred while serving in a UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan, the Pakistan Army’s media wing stated Saturday.

The peacekeeper, 38, formerly a member of the Frontier Corps Balochistan, was posted at the African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur. He was a part of the UN mission responsible for the protection of the people there. Jan facilitated in providing humanitarian assistance in the district as well.

The soldier hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat.

According to Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York, Jan passed away on Sept 9, “shortly after being taken ill while on duty in El Fasher”.

“Adil Jan joined @UN_AUinDarfur in 2020, posted at ElFasher @UN Guard Unit where he served until his untimely demise. At this hour of grief, we sincerely express our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and members of his unit with great appreciation for his dedicated service,” it added.

At least 161 Pakistani peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving in global peace missions for international peace and stability, the ISPR revealed.

Pakistan’s first UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 in Congo. So far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries. The country still has more than 7,000 personnel deployed in nine countries in 14 UN missions.