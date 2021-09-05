Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan vows to facilitate UN in Afghanistan projects

ISI Chief says everything will be okay

Photo: PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised Pakistan's assistance and facilitation to the United Nations in evacuation and relocation projects in Afghanistan. In a telephonic conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday night, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the "smooth operation of United Nations’ humanitarian mission for Afghanistan". The premier underscored the need for the international community to become more engaged with Afghanistan, according to urgent priority to addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office stated. "Such steps would not only reinforce security but also preclude any mass exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis in Afghanistan." A humanitarian crisis is looming over the neighbouring country ever since the Taliban took over Kabul. Consequently, major donors such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have halted aid payments to Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Pakistan helped the World Health Organisation and World Food Programme deliver their shipments in Afghanistan. On the Saturday phone call, PM Khan reiterated that the opportunity to finally put an end to 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security and prosperity. ‘Everything will be okay’: ISI chief in Kabul  On Saturday, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief Lt. General Faiz Hameed landed in Kabul. He is the first high-level Pakistani security official to visit Kabul after the Taliban takeover on August 15. According to reports, the general will meet top Taliban leaders to discuss the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan via Pakistan and the movement of people across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Immediately after he landed, Britain’s Channel 4 News correspondent Lindsey Hilsum posed several questions to him. “No, I am not clear…” the general said in response to the question about meetings with the Taliban leaders. When Hilsum asked what he expected would happen in Afghanistan, Gen Hameed said he had just landed, he added, “Don’t worry, everything will be okay.”
