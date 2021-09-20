Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed

Says civil armed forces to be deployed

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Cellular services across Pakistan will remain suspended on Chehlum [September 27, 2021], Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced Monday.

In a media briefing in Islamabad, he said that the government has decided to deploy civil armed forces in provinces, according to their requirement, for the security of the Chehlum processions.

In big cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad, security on the procession routes will be tightened.

Lal Masjid

There are 511 madrassas and 1,000 mosques in Islamabad. "One of these madrassas [Jamia Hafsa] always gives us trouble," Rasheed said. The district administration of the city along with the police and other security forces are in touch with them.

The minister was referring to the incident that took place last week where a Taliban flag was hoisted on the roof of Jamia Hafsa, a women seminary located near the Lal Masjid.

"The government's focus is always to indulge in dialogue and negotiations to resolve matters such as these and this is our strategy for the future as well," Rasheed added.

New Zealand withdrawal

About New Zealand's last-minute withdrawal from the Pakistan Tour, the minister said: "The news left fans upset but a day will come when all international teams will play in Pakistan."

The people blaming the government for this should know that for the first time, the cabinet provided New Zealand armed security. "The officer deployed were more than the entire force in the foreign country," Rasheed revealed.

"Pakistan does not need to know anything from anyone and our agencies are the best agencies in the world."

Passports and CNICs

People who haven't left Pakistan even after their visas expired have been given a deadline to depart by October 30. Similarly, those who have two CNICs or passports have been given an ultimatum to choose one and discard the other by the end of October.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and regional peace

"Pakistan has evacuated 16,000 people from Afghanistan so far," Rasheed revealed. "Peace in the neighboring country is directly related to Pakistan."

PM Imran Khan has always stressed humanitarian assistance for the war-torn country. "He has made it clear that we are seeking a coalition Afghan government but Pakistan is and will not set up any refugee camps," the minister clarified.

He added that India has been spreading propaganda against Pakistan. "India wants to blame us for its failures in Afghanistan but we just want better relations with the rest of the world."

 
