Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents

Pakistan is working to update its visa policy and has decided to issue visas on arrival to residents of 15 countries including the USA, Canada, France, and Iran, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said.

“A request for approval will be submitted in the Federal Cabinet meeting tomorrow [September 27],” he said at a media briefing in Islamabad Monday.

After this development, residents of 65 countries around the world will be granted visas after they arrive in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif’s fake Covid vaccination

Rasheed said that the government was unaware of Nawaz Sharif’s fake coronavirus vaccination. “We have instructed NADRA to investigate the matter and ensure any such mistake is not reported.”

The entire incident is a conspiracy against the country’s covid vaccination success and the green passport, he pointed out, adding that a defamation campaign is being run against Pakistan by enemies.

According to the registration details uploaded to the Nadra portal, this Nawaz Sharif was administered the first dose of Sinovac on Wednesday, September 22. The story became a scandal as Nawaz Sharif is actually in London for medical treatment.

To counter such incidents, the government has decided to introduce 15 new security features in the passport and CNIC. “NADRA has started reviewing records of CNIC cards issued before the fingerprint system was introduced.”

The minister added that the government has been working on e-passport as well.

Chehlum security

The minister said that civil armed forces will be deployed in all provinces, according to their requirement, for the security of the Chehlum processions which will be held on September 28 [Tuesday].

Mobile phone services will be suspended across the country. “The Command and Control Office will be surveilling security throughout the day,” Rasheed said.

Border security

The minister added that the security at Torkham and Chaman borders has been updated. “We are glad that the number of Afghans going out of the country is more than those coming in.”