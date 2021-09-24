Pakistan to get 5G by December 2022: IT minister

By December 2022, 5G technology will be introduced in the country, Information Technology Minister Syed Amin-ul Haq said on Friday.

The minister said this during the inaugural ceremony of a software technology park at the Hazara University in Mansehra.

He said that connectivity and high-speed internet projects costing Rs31 billion would soon be completed.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.

The technology park, covering an area of 12,000 square foot, was set up in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board.

Stressing upon the youth to familiarize themselves with digital technology, IT Minister Ameeul Haq said it was key to achieve a brighter future, adding that his ministry would collaborate with the university to set up a National Incubation Center.

He said that the government was working on Smart Phone For All project, enabling 220 million Pakistanis to get hold of advanced mobile phones.

Ameeul Haq said that instructions had been issued to PTA, mobile phone companies and USF for resolving connectivity issues in Mansehra.

He said that an emergency service, by the name of ‘Pehl’, would soon be introduced, enabling people to seek ambulance service, police help, fire brigade, gas electricity and rescue services.

Appreciating provision of internet in remote areas of the country, Railways Minister Azam Swati said that the IT ministry was doing an extraordinary job.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is an apex government body charged with promoting local IT Industry in domestic and international markets.

