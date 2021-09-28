Pakistan to commence covid vaccination of students above 12 years

Pakistan has decided to immunise students of and above the age of 12 years against the novel coronavirus, Federal Planning and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar announced.

“In today’s NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated.”

Students can get the jab at vaccination centres in their cities as well. They have to carry their birth certificate, issued by NADRA, or passport at the time of immunisation.

There’s, also, no need to send an SMS to 1166 to register for the shot. You can just walk into any centre.

Earlier this week, the government made coronavirus vaccination compulsory for students between the ages 15 and 18. They will be administered the Pfizer shot free of cost.

Previously, the government announced some SOPs for the vaccination of students:

Immunocompromised students between 12 and 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine

They will be required to provide medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised

The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Which vaccines are safe for students?

According to research, children between 12 and 15 years of age can only be administered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The WHO has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.

“Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy,” WHO added.

The WHO document says the following vaccines met the necessary criteria for safety and efficacy for people 18 and above.