Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC

Schools in Punjab, KP districts to reopen

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Pakistanis who have still not been completely vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be barred from shopping, dining, and travel (both domestic and international) after September 30, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced Tuesday. In a media briefing in Islamabad, he revealed that the government has changed its approach regarding the implementation of Covid SOPs. "Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase the restrictions on unvaccinated individuals." These are the restrictions that will be imposed on Pakistanis not fully vaccinated by the end of this month: Entry of unvaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff inside educational institutions banned Hotels, guest houses to close bookings for unimmunised people Air travel, both domestic and international, banned Entry inside shopping malls banned No entry inside restaurants, wedding halls Umar stressed vaccination for people across the country. "Especially those who are yet to receive their second shot of the vaccine, we request you to go and get it as soon as possible." The government is currently providing vaccines worth Rs200 billion all over Pakistan. "There are 1,000s of vaccination centres. We have even formed mobile vaccination teams. If people are still not getting immunised, we will have to increase the restrictions," the minister warned. He added that the government has set a target to vaccinate 40% of the population above 15 years by the end of September. "It is not difficult. In Islamabad, 52% of people have been fully vaccinated." Schools in KP, Punjab districts reopen on September 16 The government has decided to reopen schools in five districts of Punjab and one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 16. Earlier, the NCOC had closed public transport and educational institutions in 24 districts across the country. Out of these, the relaxations have been announced in all cities except Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan, and Bannu. In these cities, buses can resume inter-city transport by accommodating 50% capacity of passengers. Schools will reopen with 50% attendance and outdoor dining will stay open till 10pm. Only vaccinated persons will be allowed to visit amusement parks and outdoor gatherings with 400 people will be allowed.
asad umar COVID-19 NCOC
