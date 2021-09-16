Pakistan, Tajikistan to work on Pashtun-Tajik peace in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe to attend the SCO meeting, said that he will work with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to bring peace between the Pashtun and Tajik in Afghanistan.

PM Khan said he and the Tajik president will be meeting and they “will try everything to make sure that there is peace especially between two major ethnic communities, the Pashtun and Tajiks.”

“We will be doing our best to make sure that they get together and there’s an inclusive government [in Afghanistan].”

He was addressing a meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council in Dushanbe.

“We just wish and pray that finally after 40 years of conflict, there will be peace in Afghanistan.”

PM Khan said that peace in Afghanistan is extremely important for Pakistan-Tajikistan trade and connectivity.

CASA-1000 project to be expedited

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Tajikistan is a resourceful country. “We envy that. You have cheap clean hydro-electricity. In Pakistan, unfortunately, we have very expensive electricity.”

PM Khan hoped that CASA 1000 will be expedited so Pakistan can also benefit from Tajikistan’s clean and cheap energy resources.

Pakistan-Tajikistan trade has potential

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Dushanbe for the first time, said Pakistan is a huge market for Tajikistan. “For the business community of Tajikistan, Pakistan is a country 220 million people. He assured the Tajik business community that Pakistan government will work with them in every way.

“The more trade between the two countries, the more it will benefit both the countries,” PM Khan said, adding that the current trade volume is $80 million. “It has a lot of potential. So I can assure you that we will be giving you all the incentives.”

The government will do everything to make it easier for you to do business, PM Khan told business community in Dushanbe.