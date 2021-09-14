Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
News

Pakistan schools reopening from September 16

Covid vaccination mandatory for students, teachers

Posted: Sep 14, 2021
Photo: Online

Schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan will reopen from Thursday, September 16, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced Tuesday.

“I am happy to report that all educational institutions will open from September 16,” he tweeted.

In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, classes will resume with 50% attendance. Teachers and management have been instructed to ensure coronavirus SOPs are strictly followed.

Earlier in the day, the forum debunked fake news regarding schools staying closed till September 30.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, it is mandatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff to administer the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by September 15. After October 15, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to enter campuses.

Here are the guidelines issued by NCOC for the vaccination of students between the ages of 15 and 17 years:

  • Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine
  • Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised
  • The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.
  • Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years
  • For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

The government had closed educational institutions in selected districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad after a surge in coronavirus cases was reported.

Government announces new exam policy

On Monday, the government decided to promote all intermediate and matriculation students in view of the prevailing covid situation.

The candidates who had failed would be passed after being awarded 33% concessional marks. Students will receive 5% extra marks in compulsory subjects.

O and A level exams will, on the other hand, be held as per schedule. The new educational year will begin on August 22, 2022.

Education ministers have decided to conduct matriculation and intermediate biannually (twice a year). There would be no supplementary exams in the future. The biannual examination would be held in May and June and the new academic year would begin from the month of August.

 
