Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines

Another consignment of one million Sinopharm and three million Sinovac doses reached Pakistan on Wednesday, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The vaccines have been handed over to the Ministry of National Health.

Pakistan has immunised over 71 million people across the country so far. This accounts for only 25% of the total population. The government aims to inoculate 40% of the population by the end of September.

In a media briefing earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that 50% of people in Islamabad, above the age of 15 years, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. He has urged the nation to get immunised as soon as possible. The government has reduced the gap between the vaccine doses from 42 to 28 days as well.

The NCOC has, on the other hand, changed its approach regarding coronavirus restrictions. It will now focus on individuals instead of industries. After September 30, unvaccinated people will be barred from travel, shopping, and dining out.

In the last 24 hours, 2,928 new Covid cases were reported across Pakistan, while 68 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate stands at 5.08%. Nearly 5,000 Covid patients are in critical care.

Vaccination for students

The government has made it compulsory for students above and or the age of 15 years to get vaccinated against the virus. It is mandatory to receive the first dose by September 15. By October 15, students have to be fully vaccinated or they won’t be allowed on campus.

Teaching and non-teaching staff and people involved in the transportation of students have to, on the other hand, get inoculated by September 30.

What vaccines are safe for students?

It is believed that children between 12 and 15 years of age could only be administered Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines.

The WHO says its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.

“Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy,” WHO notes in a document available online.

The WHO document says the following vaccines met the necessary criteria for safety and efficacy for people 18 and above.