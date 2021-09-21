Pakistan, Qatar, China actively pursuing stability in Afghanistan: Taliban

Pakistan, Qatar and China are playing an active role for stability in Afghanistan, Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

Confirming Pakistan and some other countries had political contacts with Afghanistan, he said that the Taliban would welcome the role of other countries interested in working with good intent for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid said that the Taliban did not view positive statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan as interference in internal matters of Afghanistan,

He also admired Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for peace, stability and inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Zabiullah Mujahid said the Taliban were heading towards an inclusive government. He said that more people belonging to Hazara ethnic group and more technocrats and educated people had been inducted in the interim cabinet. He said that the cabinet formation was incomplete and more people would be included in it.

The Taliban spokesperson said that he was confident that economic activities would soon resume in the country.

He said it was the responsibility of the United Nations to push other countries to recognize our government.

Responding to a question about girls’ education in Afghanistan, Zabiullah Mujahid said girls in Afghanistan would be allowed to return to schools as soon as possible.

Mujahid also announced a list of deputy ministers.