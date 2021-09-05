Pakistan puts TTP under focus, chairs meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours

Pakistan has chaired a virtual meeting of envoys from Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to discuss the stability of Afghanistan following the US withdrawal. The meeting came as Pakistani leadership put the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) under the spotlight after the outlawed organization claimed responsibility for the Quetta suicide attack earlier on Sunday.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed says Pakistan has raised the issue of TTP with Afghanistan’s new rulers, the Taliban, and that a new regional bloc was likely to emerge in near future.

Pakistan hosts meeting

The meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours was chaired by Pakistan’s Special Representative Mohammad Sadiq, and envoys from China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated, a Foreign Office statement said on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

“Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan,” The Foreign Office statement read.

Pakistan said that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan was vital for economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity, according to the statement.

The Special Representatives of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries “agreed to remain in close contact,” the Foreign Office said.

TTP under spotlight

The banned TTP, which moved to Afghanistan after Pakistani security forces flushed out its elements from the tribal areas, has come under the renewed scrutiny in Pakistan after it claimed responsibility for recent terrorist attacks in the country, including the latest one, which targeted an FC check post on Quetta’s Mastung road on Sunday.

I “condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC check-post, Mastung Road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said India was behind’s TTP attacks in Pakistan.

“India had set up at least 60 [terrorist] training camps in Afghanistan. We are talking to the Taliban about the TTP,” Rasheed said.

“Pakistan’s efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan have succeeded and India has been defeated. We see our stability in the stability of Afghanistan, but this makes India unhappy,” he said speaking to journalists at the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The interior minister said given the developments in Afghanistan it was not unlikely that ‘a new bloc’ is formed in the region.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said India is funding the TTP. He questioned if the world community would act against India’s sponsorship of terrorism.

Chaudhry said India had no role in Afghanistan.