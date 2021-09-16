Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world

Ready availability of nuclear material for sale in black market in India was a threat not only to the region but to the entire world, spokesperson for the Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar said in a weekly briefing on Thursday.

The spokesperson also called for urgent measures to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Pakistan, he said, was actively spearheading humanitarian drive in Afghanistan and the world should also do the same.

“We are constantly communicating with the international community, friends and other stakeholders

India, he said, should realize that it was no longer possible to oppress the Kashmiri people. New Delhi, he said, was now unable to curb calls for stopping human rights violations in the Valley.

The world, Iftikhar said, “must do something for solving the Kashmir issue before it is too late”.

Pakistan, he said, had exposed India’s ugly face to the world once again, adding that it had reminded the international community of such ugly schemes as ‘EU Info Lab’. India, he said, stooped to using lies and media propaganda to achieve its nefarious objectives.

According to him, India could no longer shift the world attention from its misdeeds in occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Office also declared the prime minister’s visit to Tajikistan to attend the SCO summit crucial for boosting the national economy and defence.