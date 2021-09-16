Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world

Foreign Office says Islamabad actively spearheading humanitarian drive in Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar briefing media at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. (Photo: Screengrab)

Ready availability of nuclear material for sale in black market in India was a threat not only to the region but to the entire world, spokesperson for the Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar said in a weekly briefing on Thursday.

The spokesperson also called for urgent measures to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Pakistan, he said, was actively spearheading humanitarian drive in Afghanistan and the world should also do the same.

“We are constantly communicating with the international community, friends and other stakeholders

India, he said, should realize that it was no longer possible to oppress the Kashmiri people. New Delhi, he said, was now unable to curb calls for stopping human rights violations in the Valley.

The world, Iftikhar said, “must do something for solving the Kashmir issue before it is too late”.

Pakistan, he said, had exposed India’s ugly face to the world once again, adding that it had reminded the international community of such ugly schemes as ‘EU Info Lab’. India, he said, stooped to using lies and media propaganda to achieve its nefarious objectives.

According to him, India could no longer shift the world attention from its misdeeds in occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Office also declared the prime minister’s visit to Tajikistan to attend the SCO summit crucial for boosting the national economy and defence.

FaceBook WhatsApp
foreign office Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Petrol hits record high as price increased beyond OGRA advice
Petrol hits record high as price increased beyond OGRA advice
Seven Pak Army troops martyred in Waziristan
Seven Pak Army troops martyred in Waziristan
Lahore court rejects Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's bail plea
Lahore court rejects Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s bail plea
Balochistan to penalize residents hosting Afghan nationals
Balochistan to penalize residents hosting Afghan nationals
Retired-Major gets recount petition rejected, PTI candidate granted
Retired-Major gets recount petition rejected, PTI candidate granted
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five major cities
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five major cities
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Science Ministry refuses to share EVM details amid machination claims
Science Ministry refuses to share EVM details amid machination claims
Police to investigate Karachi man arrested on charges of assault
Police to investigate Karachi man arrested on charges of assault
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.