‘Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has not yet received an official invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Afghanistan Cabinet scheduled for September 11.

Other countries are expected to attend and have been invited. The list so far is Qatar, Russia, China.

Pakistan always wants prosperity, stability, peace and development in Afghanistan because it is important for the entire region, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Naya Din, the SAMAA TV morning show.

He revealed that they had not yet received an official invitation but if and when they did, they will decide who would attend from Pakistan.

He said he has met around 20 foreign ministers and discussed how Pakistan wants to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan for which the international community should be supportive.

Qureshi said he appreciated the role Qatar played to bring the Taliban to the negotiation table. He said Qatar allowed the Taliban to set up a political office at a time when the issue was complicated because they understood that no military solution could be an answer.