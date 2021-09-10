Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking’

Ceremony will be held on September 11

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo—File

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has not yet received an official invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Afghanistan Cabinet scheduled for September 11.

Other countries are expected to attend and have been invited. The list so far is Qatar, Russia, China.

Pakistan always wants prosperity, stability, peace and development in Afghanistan because it is important for the entire region, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Naya Din, the SAMAA TV morning show.

He revealed that they had not yet received an official invitation but if and when they did, they will decide who would attend from Pakistan.

He said he has met around 20 foreign ministers and discussed how Pakistan wants to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan for which the international community should be supportive.

Qureshi said he appreciated the role Qatar played to bring the Taliban to the negotiation table. He said Qatar allowed the Taliban to set up a political office at a time when the issue was complicated because they understood that no military solution could be an answer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
oath-taking ceremony in Afghanistan, Taliban cabinet oath-taking ceremony, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
'Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year'
‘Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year’
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Noor Mukadam murder: All people facing trial summoned Sept 23
Noor Mukadam murder: All people facing trial summoned Sept 23
Apex committee to set up information management cell
Apex committee to set up information management cell
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.