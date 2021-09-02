Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan invisible to world body on climate change

Risk of disasters in Asia has increased five folds: WMO

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

The latest WMO report on disaster risk released this week

Intentionally or unintentionally, a specialized agency of the United Nations, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), missed mentioning Pakistan not once but several times in its latest publication titled WMO Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes (1970-2019).

WMO is known as the UN agency on climate change. Its report, released this week, warns that the risk of disasters in Asia has increased five folds.

In 2014, the WMO published the first edition of the WMO Atlas, which provided an analysis of the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED) Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT).

In the latest version of the report, the first disaster mentioned in its Asia section is the Bhola Cyclone that hit the then East Pakistan (which became Bangladesh after Dec 16, 1971) in 1970. But instead of mentioning East Pakistan, it cited that the disaster-hit Bangladesh, which had not even been founded or declared yet.

The second time, the Atlas fails to mention the superflood that hit Pakistan in 2010.

At that time, UN’s Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator John Holmes had termed the extent of floods unprecedented and said that the scale of destruction from monsoon flooding in July and August 2010 surpassed the devastation caused by the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, the 2005 Pakistan earthquake and the 2010 Haiti earthquake combined.

This table from WMO report shows top ten disasters without mentioning Pakistan's 2010 floods.
This table from WMO report shows top ten disasters without mentioning Pakistan’s 2010 floods.

According to a research article”Economic Impacts of Floods in Pakistan” by Robert Looney of Naval Postgraduate School, the 2010 floods destroyed standing crops sown over 3.3 million hectares, submerged 400 miles of railways and 200 health facilities and caused a two percentage point reduction in (the country’s) GDP growth that year.”

However, the latest WMO atlas fails to mention this colossal disaster.

The WMO report maintains that “over the last 50 years, 50 per cent of all recorded disasters, 45 per cent of related deaths and 74 per cent of related economic losses were due to weather, climate and water hazards”.

The impact of disasters affected “a million lives and $1.2 trillion … lost in Asia over the 50 years due to weather, climate and water extremes”.

“Disasters were reported more frequently by decade, up from one disaster on average every fifteen days to one every three days over the 50 years. One hundred and four disasters were recorded per year on average over the last two decades,” WMO’s Atlas states.

Analysis by the United Nations country classification shows that the vast majority of recorded disasters (89%), related deaths (99 per cent) and economic losses (85 per cent) occurred in countries with developing economies.

FaceBook WhatsApp
climate change
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan disasters, Asia diasters risk, Pakistan invisible to UN body, Pakistan Climate change
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Power 'restored' after major breakdown in Karachi
Power ‘restored’ after major breakdown in Karachi
AQ Khan moved to military hospital’s Covid ward
AQ Khan moved to military hospital’s Covid ward
Facial verification will be mandatory to activate or sell SIMs
Facial verification will be mandatory to activate or sell SIMs
Today's Outlook: Perween Rehman case, rain expected, booster doses
Today’s Outlook: Perween Rehman case, rain expected, booster doses
Maryam Nawaz reprimanded for speaking aloud in the court
Maryam Nawaz reprimanded for speaking aloud in the court
Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated
Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated
Mehran Town: KDA cancelling allotment of residential plots used commercially
Mehran Town: KDA cancelling allotment of residential plots used commercially
TikToker identifies six out of 104 men from Minar-e-Pakistan assault
TikToker identifies six out of 104 men from Minar-e-Pakistan assault
Syed Ali Geelani passes away, India imposes clampdown
Syed Ali Geelani passes away, India imposes clampdown
B4U scam: SC extends Saif-ur-Rehman's interim bail for two weeks
B4U scam: SC extends Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail for two weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.