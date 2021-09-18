Pakistan initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive Afghan government: PM

Pakistan has initiated dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan comprising Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday.

“After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well,” he tweeted.

The premier’s announcement comes after a meeting in Dushanbe with Afghanistan’s neighbours, specially Tajikistan. The leaders discussed the situation in the war-torn country following the Taliban takeover at the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

He urged the world to stand up for the people of Afghanistan during his speech at the SCO Friday. “We must remember the country was primarily dependant on foreign aid and there’s a need for humanitarian assistance.”

In an interview with Russia TV on Friday, PM Khan reiterated that an inclusive government is the only way forward for Afghanistan.

Pakistan is working with Afghanistan’s neighbours to determine ways through which the international community will recognise the Afghan government, he added.

The Afghan Taliban formed an interim government comprising 33 members earlier this month.

Talks with Taliban ‘historic’

In an interview with SAMAA TV Saturday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the announcement of talks with the Taliban is “historic”.

After Russia withdrew from Afghanistan, there were conflicts and wars and the world can’t afford this again, he said.

“The biggest problem the world is facing at the moment is Afghanistan and all eyes are on the war-torn country.”

Chaudhry assured that efforts are being made to include Tajikistan in the coalition.