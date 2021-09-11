Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan

The intelligence heads of five nations have come together to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at a conference hosted by Pakistan.

The conference agreed that Afghanistan should not be abandoned.

Director-General the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed hosted a conference that was participated by intelligence chiefs from Russia, China, Iran, and Tajikistan, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

The conference discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the participants agreed that Afghanistan should not be left alone to deal with its problem, the TV said.

Intelligence community active over Afghanistan

The meeting of the five intelligence chiefs is one of many recent engagements of spymasters after the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15.

The CIA Chief William Burns visited Pakistan and India this week to discuss the situation in Afghaistan. In Pakistan, he met with the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the DG-ISI Gen Hameed while in India he held talks with the National Security Advisor.

Last Saturday, Gen Faiz Hameed landed in Afghanistan to take up hosts of issues with the Taliban. His visit caused concerns in New Delhi. The Taliban leadership reassured Gen Hameed that they would not allow any organization, including the banned TTP, to use Afghanistan’s soil to launched terror attacks in Pakistan.