Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban, military spokesman

Contacts with Taliban to ensure peace and security in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Major General Babar Iftikhar. (Photo File)

The Pakistan military’s spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Pakistan has no reason to mistrust the Afghan Taliban who have promised they would not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to launch terror attacks into Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was in contact with the Taliban to ensure peace and security within its own borders.

The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar spoke to the Jeddah-based Urdu language website Urdu News.

Gen Iftikhar said border management was being improved to completely secure the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in near future.

“Working against all odds,” he said, “Pakistan has fenced 90% of the border and continues to improve the border management.”

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s military alleged support for the Afghan Taliban, the general said the way Indian media covered the Taliban’s offensive in Panjshir has proved that it relies on fake news and concocted stories.

Some of the well-known international media outlets and a few Indian journalists have satirized the Indian media coverage of events in Afghanistan that attempted to implicate Pakistan in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, General Iftikhar said.

Indian media continues to spin stories about Afghanistan involving Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed the desire for a stable government in Afghanistan. The Indian media spun his statement claiming that Pakistan’s army chief had said they would “help” the Taliban form an inclusive government.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
All you need to know about Karachi's new BRT buses
All you need to know about Karachi’s new BRT buses
World Bank cooked the books, now what will Pakistan do?
World Bank cooked the books, now what will Pakistan do?
Argentina sets aside $664m for buying a dozen JF-17 Thunder
Argentina sets aside $664m for buying a dozen JF-17 Thunder
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
American women bikers praise Pakistan for safety, peace
American women bikers praise Pakistan for safety, peace
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Federal ministers 'incite' dissent against chief election commissioner
Federal ministers ‘incite’ dissent against chief election commissioner
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.