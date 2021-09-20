Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban, military spokesman

The Pakistan military’s spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Pakistan has no reason to mistrust the Afghan Taliban who have promised they would not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to launch terror attacks into Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was in contact with the Taliban to ensure peace and security within its own borders.

The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar spoke to the Jeddah-based Urdu language website Urdu News.

Gen Iftikhar said border management was being improved to completely secure the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in near future.

“Working against all odds,” he said, “Pakistan has fenced 90% of the border and continues to improve the border management.”

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s military alleged support for the Afghan Taliban, the general said the way Indian media covered the Taliban’s offensive in Panjshir has proved that it relies on fake news and concocted stories.

Some of the well-known international media outlets and a few Indian journalists have satirized the Indian media coverage of events in Afghanistan that attempted to implicate Pakistan in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, General Iftikhar said.

Indian media continues to spin stories about Afghanistan involving Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed the desire for a stable government in Afghanistan. The Indian media spun his statement claiming that Pakistan’s army chief had said they would “help” the Taliban form an inclusive government.