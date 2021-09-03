Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

He held a press conference with British FM

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: Foreign Officer/Twitter

Pakistan has no other choice but to coexist with the Taliban and will take up a “different” and “realistic” approach towards them, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

In a press conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Islamabad, he said that Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban will be based on conditions.

“Whatever the conclusion of Doha talks would be, Pakistan has ‘no favourites’ in Afghanistan.”

Qureshi pointed out that Afghanistan’s population comprises multiple ethnicities. “It is, therefore, important to adopt an inclusive approach. We will engage with a government in Afghanistan that has the backing of its people. We want to help the people of Afghanistan.”

If Afghanistan is left unattended, the country could fall victim to civil war, he added.

UK testing Taliban

UK’s Raab said that some of the Taliban were “positive at the level of words”. But “we need to test them first”, he stressed.

Whether the UK recognises the Taliban government or not, it would like to have a “line of communication through aid agencies to help the people of Afghanistan”.

He added that the country will continue funding Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to ensure helping out Afghan people crossing the borders.

 
Afghanistan SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
