Pakistan elected to IAEA board 20th time

Pakistan has become a member of the board of governor of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a two-year period.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem, attended the general conference of IAEA in Vienna, Austria where Islamabad was elected to its board.

Pakistan’s embassy in Vienna confirmed this in a tweet: “Pakistan remains committed to the agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy in keeping with its mandate ‘Atoms for Peace and Development.”

Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA, which reports to both the UN General Assembly and Security Council. Islamabad became its member on May 2, 1957.

Over the past decades, this is 20th time that Pakistan has been elected to the board, playing a critical role in formulating the agency’s policies.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, scientists and engineers from Pakistan contributed in the agency’s work, specially in the fields of nuclear safety and security.

