HOME > News

Pakistan condemns brutal killing of Muslims in India’s Assam

Two men were killed in firing by Indian policemen

Posted: Sep 25, 2021
Photo: File

Pakistan summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires at the Foreign Office Friday and demanded investigations into the recent brutal killings of Muslims in India's Assam. Earlier this week, Indian authorities came under fire after a video of some policemen opening fire on unseen targets hiding behind a tree went viral on social media. A man was shot dead, while another was beaten up by sticks and stones till he collapsed on the ground. After the assault, a cameraperson was seen rushing towards the site. He repeatedly kicked the body and even jumped on it. Two people died in the attack. The area, where the incident took place, is in Assam's Darrang district where Muslims live in the majority. More than 800 Muslim families have been forcefully evacuated from the area as a part of the state's anti-encroachment operation. The video showing the killing of an unarmed man by the police and the desecration of his mortal remains by individuals embedded with the security forces is shocking beyond belief, a statement issued by the Foreign Office stated. "Security forces are either themselves involved in perpetrating brutalities against Muslims with impunity or provide protection to the ‘Hindutva’ extremists and terrorists who regularly indulge in lynching and other forms of torture against Muslims." The statement added that anti-Muslim and anti-minority legislation passed by India and the rising incidents of violence against Muslims shows the intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in the neighbouring country.
Pakistan summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires at the Foreign Office Friday and demanded investigations into the recent brutal killings of Muslims in India’s Assam.

Earlier this week, Indian authorities came under fire after a video of some policemen opening fire on unseen targets hiding behind a tree went viral on social media. A man was shot dead, while another was beaten up by sticks and stones till he collapsed on the ground.

After the assault, a cameraperson was seen rushing towards the site. He repeatedly kicked the body and even jumped on it.

Two people died in the attack. The area, where the incident took place, is in Assam’s Darrang district where Muslims live in the majority. More than 800 Muslim families have been forcefully evacuated from the area as a part of the state’s anti-encroachment operation.

The video showing the killing of an unarmed man by the police and the desecration of his mortal remains by individuals embedded with the security forces is shocking beyond belief, a statement issued by the Foreign Office stated.

“Security forces are either themselves involved in perpetrating brutalities against Muslims with impunity or provide protection to the ‘Hindutva’ extremists and terrorists who regularly indulge in lynching and other forms of torture against Muslims.”

The statement added that anti-Muslim and anti-minority legislation passed by India and the rising incidents of violence against Muslims shows the intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in the neighbouring country.

 
