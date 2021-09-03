Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan closes schools, bans inter-city transport

NCOC tightens covid restrictions across the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: AFP

All educational institutions across Pakistan have been closed and a ban has been imposed on inter-city transport, the NCOC has announced.

In a briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the government has imposed new restrictions in cities where coronavirus cases have risen.

Here are the new SOPs announced after permission from the premier:

  • School, colleges, and universities closed.
  • Inter-city transport banned in areas with high covid infection rate.
  • All indoor and outdoor gatherings banned.
  • Only 300 people allowed in outdoor weddings.
  • Indoor gyms closed.

The new SOPs will be imposed from September 2 to September 12 in these areas including Islamabad:

Punjab
>Lahore
>Sargodha
>Khushab
>Mianwali
>Rahim Yar Khan
>Khanewal
>Faisalabad
>Bhakkar
>Gujrat
>Gujranwala
>Multan
>Bhawalpur
>Rawalpindi
>Sialkot
>Sheikhupura

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
>Haripur
>Malakand
>Mansehra
>Swabi
>Dera Ismail Khan
>Swat
>Abbottabad
>Peshawar

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 3,787 new Covid-19 cases, while over 50 people succumbed to the vrius. The positivity rate has increased to 6.33%. 

 
COVID-19 NCOC schools
