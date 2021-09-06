Pakistan celebrates Defence Day today

Pakistan is celebrating Defence Day today (September 6) with events at the Quaid’s Mausoleum in Karachi, Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore and GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

In Karachi, a change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s Mausoleum. The 46 cadets who participated include three women.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua was the guest of honour at the event. He offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath on the Quaid’s grave.

An event was also held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad where Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was the guest of honour. Tribute was paid to the nation’s martyrs at the Martyrs Monument.

A special event will also be held at the Lahore Rangers Headquarters.

At an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Dr Arif Alvi will confer military awards on officers and soldiers.

In separate messages, the President and the Prime Minister renewed the pledge that the “brave Pakistani nation will never compromise on its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity”.

President Alvi said Pakistan, being fully cognizant of developments in its neighbourhood is committed to securing peace and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace.

He commended the security agencies for their relentless efforts towards exposing the enemy to carry out covert activities.

Dr Arif Alvi emphatically stated that Pakistan will never back away from its principled stand on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the gallant soldiers and officers, pilots and sailors fought bravely and did not care for their own lives and defended the frontiers by offering the supreme sacrifice.

He said India today stands exposed before the world community for its bid to hamper peace in the region, especially with reference to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said due to our government’s proactive diplomacy, the international community is now convinced that the persecution of minorities across India and the atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must end forthwith.

Imran Khan said India will have to give Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, under the UN Security Council resolutions; sooner the better.