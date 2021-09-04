Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years

The new restrictions will become effective from October 1

Posted: Sep 4, 2021
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
On September 1, Pakistan commenced coronavirus vaccination for people above the age of 17 years. It is mandatory for students to get fully immunised by October 15. On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions for cities with high covid infection rate.
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has banned all domestic and international air travel for unvaccinated Pakistan above the age of 17 years.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the following SOPs will become effective from October 1:

  • Only fully vaccinated passengers (of and above the age of 17 years) will be allowed to undertake international inbound travel to and outbound travel from Pakistan.
  • Only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel in Pakistan.

Passengers below the age of 17 years or medically advised against covid vaccine administration would be exempted from the new restrictions. Travellers landing in Pakistan will have to get a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure.

On September 1, Pakistan commenced coronavirus vaccination for people above the age of 17 years. It is mandatory for students to get fully immunised by October 15.

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions for cities with high covid infection rate.

  • Schools, colleges, and universities closed in selected cities (listed below).
  • Inter-city transport banned in areas with high covid infection rate.
  • All indoor and outdoor gatherings banned.
  • Only 300 people allowed in outdoor weddings.
  • Indoor gyms closed.

 
