PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan

A Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission, the PAF spokesperson said Wednesday.

A pilot lost his life in the accident as he could not manage to eject in time.

Videos from the site show huge plumes of smoke rising in the air. The aircraft was, on the other hand, reduced to mere ashes.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

On Tuesday, two Indian AirForce personnel were injured when an Indian Army helicopter crashed near Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. the pilots were immediately moved to the hospital.