Paedophile, child pornography ring busted in Sahiwal

An active paedophile and child pornography ring was busted as the Sahiwal police carried out raids and picked up at least four persons in this connection. The police also recovered dozens of videos from them.

The paedophiles had allegedly recorded the abuse on cell phones. They operated from a marriage bureau.

Police have filed a case against the accused under laws against sexually abusing underage children and child pornography, namely 222, 377C and 377B of the Penal Code of Pakistan.

The detained men have been identified as Tariq Javed, Riasat Ali Baghela, Hafiz Ehtesham and Asif.

The crime spanned over two years

All four accused were presented in the court of Magistrate Naeem Anjum Faraz. The court later remanded the accused in police custody for four days. Initial investigation showed that the accused had been involved in sexual acts with young boys since 2018. They allegedly recorded the abuse on their phones.

The ring, involved in indulging and capturing sexual acts with underage boys on mobile phone cameras, initially came to the attention of the Special Branch when it investigated videos circulating on social media. It compiled a detailed report and sent it to the District Police Officer (DPO) for urgent action. Senior police officials then asked informers to identify the locations shown in the video. They were, thus, able to trace the alleged paedophiles.

International connection investigated

Police initially raided a ‘marriage bureau’ set up by the paedophiles to hide their activities from the eyes of the general public.

According to a police official, the police had confiscated a number of mobile phones from the four persons already detained by them and found identical content on all phones: at least 46 extreme pornographic videos of local children. Police officials also said they had also seized a 64GB USB that contained child pornography.

The police maintained that all of the accused were illiterate and there was no evidence that they were posting these videos anywhere online or selling the pornographic content abroad for a profit.

They said the police officials had not yet been able to reach out or even identify victims of extreme child abuse.

Homeless and school bunking boys

Most of the children who fell prey to the criminals included aberrant boys bunking schools, boys helping in selling various items in the market and a number of beggars too.

One of the accused Riasat would coerce the children into accompanying him to the marriage bureau, where they would be gang-raped and recorded on camera, a police official Umar Daraz told the BBC Urdu.

Raisat worked at the bus stand as a hawker.

Policemen arrested for harassment

In another development, three police officials were arrested for harassing a young woman travelling in a car near Faisalabad.

The FIR, filed by Mohammad Waseem, stated that he and one of his cousins were returning from a wedding early Friday morning when they were stopped by three policemen.

Later, the three policemen brought his car to the Mansoorabad police station and forcibly told him to vacate his car while the woman remained in the city. After which a policeman, named Asif, resorted to indecent acts with the young woman for two hours.

Waseem complained that he and his cousin were both later allowed to go their way after they were threatened with consequences had they reported the incident to anyone.

The SHO of Masoorabad police station has been suspended for inaction.