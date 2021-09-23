Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
PAC members troubled by malicious NAB attitude

Accountability bureau presumed a person guilty even before court ruling

Posted: Sep 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Photo: Online

Several Public Accounts Committee members expressed frustration over the vindictive attitude of the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday.

During a PAC meeting, its chairperson Rana Tanveer Hussain said that if the tenure of NAB’s chairperson was extended, he would be invited to attend a PAC meeting to answer complaints against the bureau.

PAC member Naveed Qamar said that he was kept in detention for over two years, but the courts had acquitted him.

He said that NAB presumed a person guilty even before any court ruling. “How is this lawful?” he asked.

According to him, NAB preferentialy dealt with political cases.

Responding to criticism, the DG NAB Investigation asked if the NAB was committing any misdeed, why weren’t the courts providing remedy?

Other NAB officials said that there was a need to amend relevant laws to correct the system.

When a number of PAC members raised queries about the sale of JF-17 Thunder, Hussain said that the current sale was his decision as a minister.

