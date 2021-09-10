Over 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Asad Umar

Over 20 million Pakistanis have been completely immunised against the novel coronavirus, NCOC cheif Asad Umar announced Friday.

“Happy to report that 5 crore people have now received at least 1 dose [of the vaccine]. More than 2 crores fully vaccinated. Inshallah will meet & surpass the target,” he tweeted.

When the national immunisation campaign across Pakistan began, the government had set a target to vaccinated 70 million people by the end of this year.

The National Ministry of Health has encouraged people to get the second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first shot. You don’t have to wait for a government SMS for the second dose.

In the last 24 hours, 3,689 new covid cases were reported across the country, while 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus. Over 300,000 vaccines were administered on Saturday. The infection rate in the country has been recorded at 6.03%.

NCOC imposes new restrictions

On Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre imposed new restrictions in cities and districts with high coronavirus infection rates till September 15.

Schools, colleges and universities closed.

Inter-city transport banned.

All indoor gatherings, weddings banned.

Outdoor gatherings allowed with 300 people.

Gyms closed.

Cities and towns affected by the extension of restrictions include Islamabad, Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad in Punjab.

The NCOC will review the decision in a meeting on September 16.

The Sindh government has, on the other hand, decided to keep markets and businesses open on Friday. The timings too have been extended till 10pm and restaurants will stay open till midnight.