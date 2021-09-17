Outlook: Pak vs NZ, National Assembly session and Noor Mukadam case

Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Friday, September 17, 2021.

Pakistan to face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series starting from today (September 17) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The first session of the fourth parliamentary year of the National Assembly will be held today. The opposition has announced protest against inflation, increase in petrol prices and the dollar rate going all time high in Pakistan.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani is actively trying to defuse the issue of a no-confidence move against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Meanwhile, the provincial government spokesperson has reacted sharply to the report of Jam Kamal’s resignation.

The Islamabad High Court to hear Noor Mukadam murder case today. Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamji’s lawyer Khawaja Haris to continue his arguments for the bail application of the parents.

Sui Northern announced resumption of gas supply for various sectors. LNG supply to the fertilizer sector started from today.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced Thursday that he will give up the India T20I captaincy after the World Cup that starts next month.

“I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” said Kohli, whose leadership has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent months.

“I’ve decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October,” he added in a Twitter post.

SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show

SAMAA TV anchor Kiran Naz has donned a full hijab during a segment of her show 7 Se 8 to drive home the point that hijab never hindered women participation nor it rendered them “abnormal.” The segment focuses on a comment by Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy who had claimed that women students at Pakistani universities were no longer “normal” because they wore hijab.

Is this shop in Karachi making Gol Gappa goals?