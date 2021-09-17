Outlook: Pak vs NZ, National Assembly session and Noor Mukadam case

Notes from the newsroom
Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Friday, September 17, 2021.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced Thursday that he will give up the India T20I captaincy after the World Cup that starts next month.
“I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” said Kohli, whose leadership has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent months.
“I’ve decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October,” he added in a Twitter post.
SAMAA TV anchor Kiran Naz has donned a full hijab during a segment of her show 7 Se 8 to drive home the point that hijab never hindered women participation nor it rendered them “abnormal.” The segment focuses on a comment by Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy who had claimed that women students at Pakistani universities were no longer “normal” because they wore hijab.