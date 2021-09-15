Opposition move no confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal

The opposition alliance in the Balochistan Assembly has submitted a no confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on Tuesday, the opposition leaders said that they have required number to deseat the chief minister. The motion has the signature of 16 members of the provincial assembly including

Advocate Malik Sikandar

Sanaullah Baloch

Nasrullah Zeray

Asghar Tareen

Mir Zahid Reki

Mir Younus Aziz Zehri

Akhtar Lango

Malik Naseer Shahwani

Morally and constitutionally Jam Kamal should no longer use the title of chief minister, said Balochistan National Party-Mengal MPA Sanajllah Baloch.

JUI-F MA Mir Zahid Reki Kamal has not done anything in last three years.

Baloch said that support of 33 MPAs required to get their motion passed. Ten MPAs from the treasury bench will support our motion, he claimed.

‘Jam Kamal has complete support of govt MPAs’

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani said that the opposition’s claim of having required number of votes to make no confidence motion successful is baseless.

He said that all the government MPAs are with CM Jam Kamal.