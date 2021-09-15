Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Only vaccinated guests to attend indoor weddings: NCOC

New notification issued

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo—File

The National Command and Operation Centre or NCOC has decided that only vaccinated guests would be allowed to attend indoor weddings in Pakistan.

The NCOC issued a new notification after a meeting was chaired by Asad Umar, the federal minister, on September 15. It said restrictions were being eased in 18 districts out of 24, except Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan, and Bannu.

Only vaccinated people would be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor weddings. At least 200 vaccinated guests are permitted for indoor weddings and 400 for outdoor weddings and the same goes for other celebrations.

The NCOC warned that indoor weddings and other celebrations will be banned in the worst-affected cities while outdoor celebrations with 400 guests will be possible.

It has been decided to restrict attendance to 50% for people in educational institutions and offices.

Markets across the country will stay open till 10pm and in affected cities, they can stay open till 8pm.

In a media briefing in Islamabad, the federal minister said that the government had changed its approach to the implementation of Covid SOPs. “Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase restrictions on unvaccinated individuals,” he said.

The government is providing vaccines worth Rs200 billion all over Pakistan. “There are 1,000s of vaccination centres. We have even formed mobile vaccination teams. If people are still not getting immunised, we will have to increase the restrictions,” the minister warned.

He added that the government has set a target to vaccinate 40% of the population above 15 years by the end of September. “It is not difficult. In Islamabad, 52% of people have been fully vaccinated.”

