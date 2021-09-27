Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US

First wife and two sons would travel to Washignton

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Zareen Omer

Actor Omer Sharif’s third wife Zareen Omer, who made an emotional appeal for her husband’s medical care earlier this month, would not be accompanying other family members to the United States as the comedy legend leaves for treatment on Monday.

Omer Sharif would be treated for mitral valve regurgitation (a condition in which blood leaks backwards instead of flowing out to the rest of the body) at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC.

An air ambulance will transport him to the American hospital, making several stopovers during the journey.

His family members would not travel in the air ambulance. Instead, they would be taking a commercial flight.

Omer Sharif’s first wife and two sons, Jawad and Fawad, would leave for the United State on Tuesday, September 28.

The Sindh Health Department has booked the three on a flight.

No ticket has been purchased for Zareen Omer, sources said.

Zareen Omer had penned an emotional letter to her husband on September 15, promising that she would get him the required treatment.

A video showing her engage in a conversation with ailing Omer Sharif at the hospital had also surfaced.

Some of Omer Sharif fans had criticized Zareen for photographing and video recording her husband in destitute conditions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Omer Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani
Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
Gun attacks against Islamabad property dealers leave three dead
Gun attacks against Islamabad property dealers leave three dead
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gawadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gawadar
Companies gear up to raise motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Companies gear up to raise motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Pakistan abolishes sales tax on Afghan fresh fruit imports
Pakistan abolishes sales tax on Afghan fresh fruit imports
Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US
Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US
How a toll receipt solved murder mystery linked to police
How a toll receipt solved murder mystery linked to police
Quetta student Hani Baloch died of natural causes, say colleagues
Quetta student Hani Baloch died of natural causes, say colleagues
Daesh commander killed, FC man martyred in Balochistan
Daesh commander killed, FC man martyred in Balochistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.