Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US

Actor Omer Sharif’s third wife Zareen Omer, who made an emotional appeal for her husband’s medical care earlier this month, would not be accompanying other family members to the United States as the comedy legend leaves for treatment on Monday.

Omer Sharif would be treated for mitral valve regurgitation (a condition in which blood leaks backwards instead of flowing out to the rest of the body) at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC.

An air ambulance will transport him to the American hospital, making several stopovers during the journey.

His family members would not travel in the air ambulance. Instead, they would be taking a commercial flight.

Omer Sharif’s first wife and two sons, Jawad and Fawad, would leave for the United State on Tuesday, September 28.

The Sindh Health Department has booked the three on a flight.

No ticket has been purchased for Zareen Omer, sources said.

Zareen Omer had penned an emotional letter to her husband on September 15, promising that she would get him the required treatment.

A video showing her engage in a conversation with ailing Omer Sharif at the hospital had also surfaced.

Some of Omer Sharif fans had criticized Zareen for photographing and video recording her husband in destitute conditions.