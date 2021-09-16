Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Oil prices in Pakistan still lowest: Fawad Chaudhry

Posted: Sep 16, 2021
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. Photo—Facebook

Oil prices in Pakistan are still the lowest in the region, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry tweeted today.

Petrol prices hit a record high on September 14 when the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs5.92.

The government had increased the price of petrol beyond what was recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

After the announcement social media was scathing.

In a reply of the tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Oil wells have not been drilled in three years, so when it comes to buying oil from other countries, prices will go high. The same principle applies to other imports.”

He said Pakistan’s purchasing power was better than India’s. However, the problems of the salaried class cannot be ignored and 60% of the population was associated with agriculture and they had received a Rs1,100 billion raise in their salaries.

The industry and development sector’s salaries increased as well and the wages of masons and labourers had tripled, he said.

The federal minister said the achievement was that the income of 75% of the population had also increased significantly.

Petrol hits record high as price increased beyond OGRA advice
Seven Pak Army troops martyred in Waziristan
Today's outlook: Karachi heatwave, petrol prices, PM in Lahore
Lahore court rejects Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's bail plea
Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm
Retired-Major gets recount petition rejected, PTI candidate granted
Balochistan to penalize residents hosting Afghan nationals
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in five major cities
Staff at Lahore hospital suspended over beating visitors
Police to investigate Karachi man arrested on charges of assault
