Odd news: SOPs on speaking to women teachers, peaceful death

How to be around women without being creepy? This is a question that most Pakistan men would terribly fail at. The fine line between approaching a woman and speaking to a woman often becomes blurred for them. The Punjab government has come up with a code of conduct or a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for male government officials, telling them what not to do interacting with women teachers at schools during routine inspections.

The SOPs were formulated in response to several complaints against male members of monitoring or inspection teams visiting schools across the province. Some of the complaints alleged harassment.

The SOPs require the monitoring teams to observe the following.

Make sure you knock at the door before entering a classroom.

Never ask for the telephone numbers when speaking to women teachers.

Maintain a reasonable distance from women teachers as you converse.

Speak/interact at a place where other staff are around.

The monitoring team would never go towards women washrooms.

The SOPs declare that Monitoring and Evaluation Officers (MEOs) have been tasked to ensure implementation. Monitoring teams have also been instructed to avoid eating lunches at the schools being visited.

Woman boards a bus and departs for hereafter

Death often brings sorrows and pain, but many cultures, including our own, regard a peaceful death as a good death.

A woman in Karachi left this world for the hereafter soon after she boarded a local bus. Yasmeen, aged-65, was travelling with other family members in a minibus. She passed away at some point during the journey but neither her family members nor other bus passengers or the crew could notice that she had died.

It was only when the driver suddenly hit the brakes at Qayyumabad, near Defence, that she fell off of her seat, motionless.

Her family members moved her to the Jinnah Hospital in an ambulance and doctors confirmed the death.