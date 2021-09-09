Nullahs Compensation cheque distribution restarts

The cheques distribution process among the people hit by the demolition of encroachments over Gujjar and Mehmoodabad nullahs has restarted, a senior KMC official told Samaa Digital on Thursday.

The cheque distribution process had been halted in July because of the start of the new fiscal year. “The process has again resumed in September,” senior director of KMC’s anti-encroachment department Bashir Siddiqui said.

He said that 90% of people affected by the anti-encroachment drive were getting their compensation cheques and the process was ongoing.

According to him, most of the affected people in Mehmoodabad and Gujjar Nullahs had received their compensation cheques.

Providing details, he said that the Sindh government had fixed a compensation amount of Rs90,000 for a six-month period, and the compensation cheques would continue to be handed over for two years.

The compensation cheques, he said, were issued with the signatures of Karachi additional commissioner and KMC’s metropolitan commissioner.

On Thursday, KMC’s anti-encroachment department targeted South District for removal of encroachments.

During the action, KMC teams removed encroachments, including cabins, tea stalls and accessories, poultry cages, pushcarts and puncture kiosks.

The encroachments were removed from footpaths near Garden Shama Palace, Fawara Chowk and Jillani Mosque in South District. KMC officials confiscated the items and loaded them in their trucks.

The anti-encroachment operation was supervised by deputy directors Asif Jetha and Noman Ahmed. Local police and KMC’s city wardens accompanied the anti-encroachment staff.

Meanwhile, Bashir Siddiqui insisted that operations against encroachments were continuing in all Karachi districts.

Siddiqui said: “Major anti-encroachment operations are being continued at two big stormwater drains Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah.”

“Almost 98% of the demolition work has been completed at both stormwater drains,” he said.