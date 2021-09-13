Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
Noor Mukadam’s family, friends protest outside IHC for speedy justice

Demands court should not grant bail to abettors

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Friends and family of Noor Mukadam are protesting outside the Islamabad High Court.

Friends and family of Noor Mukadam, who was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20, are protesting outside the Islamabad High Court for the speedy trial of her case. 

Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father, is also present at the protest organized by her friends.

The protesters demand that Noor’s murderer should be brought to justice. They are also demanding that those who have abetted in crime should not be granted bail.

Justice Amir Farooqui of the Islamabad High Court is due to gear the bail application of Zakir Jaffer, father of Zahir Jaffer – the prime accused in the case.

The interim case challan submitted by the police on Saturday in a district and session court revealed that she made more than three attempts to escape from the crime scene.

The report said Noor’s life could have been saved had the accomplices acted otherwise. Her attempta to escape from Zahir Jaffer’s residence failed because of the security guard and the suspect’s gardener.

Police in its challan said that the prime suspect Zahir was in contact with his father over the phone. Zakir Jaffer, who was in Karachi at the time of murder, was aware of Noor’s detention yet he didn’t call the police. Even after Zahir beheaded the 27-year-old woman, his father promised to “help him get out of the situation”.

“You need not worry, I can handle this, I am sending people to rescue you and to dispose of the dead body,” Zahir’s father told him, according to the challan.

Suspects named in the case challan

Zahir Jaffer – prime suspect

Zakir Jaffer – Zahir’s father

Asmat Zakir – Zahir’s mother

Muhammad Iftikhar – Zahir’s employee

Jameel Ahmed – Zahir’s employee

Muhammad Jan – Zahir’s employee

Tahir Zahoor – Therapy Works CEO

Dilip Kumar – Therapy Works employee

Wamik Riaz – Therapy Works employee

Umar Abbas – Therapy Works employee

Abdul Haq – Therapy Works employee

Amjad Mehmood – Therapy Works employee

