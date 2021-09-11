Saturday, September 11, 2021  | 3 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police

Interim case challan submitted in Islamabad court

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Noor Mukadam, 27, who was raped and murdered by Zahir Jaffer in Islamabad, made more than three attempts to escape from the crime scene, a police investigation report revealed Saturday.

“Her life could have been saved had the accomplices acted otherwise,” the interim case challan, submitted in an Islamabad court, stated. Noor tried to escape from the illegal detention of Zahir multiple times but her attempts failed because of the security guard and the suspect’s gardener.

On the day of the crime, July 20, Zahir had instructed the security guard not to allow anyone to enter or leave his house.

The challan revealed that Zahir was in contact with his father, who was in Karachi, over the phone. The latter was aware of Noor’s detention yet he didn’t call the police. Even after Zahir beheaded the 27-year-old woman, his father promised to “help him get out of the situation”.

“You need not worry, I can handle this, I am sending people to rescue you and to dispose of the dead body,” Zahir’s father told him, according to the challan.

The police report added that Zahir was to fly to the US on July 19 via Qatar Airways but he never took the flight.

Zahir’s confession

According to the police, Zahir confessed to the crime during police questioning.

The suspect told the police he locked the victim up in a room after she refused to marry him. “He took her phone and hid it in a cupboard.”

After the detention, Noor warned Zahir of the consequences and threatened to file a complaint against him. She made multiple attempts to escape which were thwarted by Zahir’s gardener and security guard.

The challan stated Noor managed to come out of the room and ran away towards the main gate but security guard Iftikhar did not let her go. When the suspect locked her up in the room again, the victim jumped from the bathroom window. Here too, the security guard didn’t help her.

Zahir then dragged Noor to the room and beheaded her.

According to a medical report issued on August 12, the suspect raped Noor.

Therapy Works’ employees tried to hide the crime

The challan stated that Zahir called five Therapy Works’ employees to help him hide the evidence and dispose of the body.

When they tried to enter the room, Zahir attacked them which he termed a “misunderstanding”. During this, a worker Amjad Mehmood was injured and moved to a hospital. The man lied to the hospital and a medical slip was not registered.

According to the challan, Zahir’s parents and Therapy Works’ workers tried to conceal the crime and attempted to destroy the evidence.

Police waiting for FIA report

The police added that the challan will be completed once a forensic report of the mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets seized from the crime scene comes out.

The police have presented a knife, 9mm pistol along with the magazine, knuckleduster, cigarette butts, a laptop, Jaffer’s bloodstained shirt, fingerprints, CCTV footage, medical reports, cell phones, and forensic reports along with the challan.

Suspects named in the case challan

Zahir Jaffer – prime suspect

Zakir Jaffer – Zahir’s father

Asmat Zakir – Zahir’s mother

Muhammad Iftikhar – Zahir’s employee

Jameel Ahmed – Zahir’s employee

Muhammad Jan – Zahir’s employee

Tahir Zahoor – Therapy Works CEO

Dilip Kumar – Therapy Works employee

Wamik Riaz – Therapy Works employee

Umar Abbas – Therapy Works employee

Abdul Haq – Therapy Works employee

Amjad Mehmood – Therapy Works employee

noor mukadam case
 
