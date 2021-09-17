Noor Mukadam murder: Defence lawyer concludes arguments on bail plea

Senior lawyer Khawaja Haris has concluded arguments in support of a bail petition filed by Zahir Jaffar and Ismat Adamjee, parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zahir Jaffar and Ismat Adamjee have been nominated as accomplices in the case for their alleged attempts to hide the crime and protect the main accused.

Khawaja Haris completed his arguments on their bail application at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday. Justice Amir Farooq presided over the hearing.

Khwaja Haris read out the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer filed by the police, arguing that one of the lines from the statement attributed to Jaffer – that he had already informed his father of his intention – was not part of the preliminary statement. Haris said that the trial would determine which of the statements were correct.

Khawaja Haris maintained that abetment charges against his clients were unjustifiable.

He said that aiding and abetting did not occur merely because the intent to commit the crime was known beforehand and it could have been avoided by informing the police. He said in that case different clauses would be applicable.

The court deferred the proceedings till September 21 after ordering the plaintiff’s lawyer, Shah Khawar Advocate, to present his argument at the next hearing.

At the previous hearing, an incomplete interim challan (police investigation report) was filed stating that Zahir Jaffer had confessed to the crime of killing Noor Mukadam. It also included a DNA report, proving that the victim had also been raped.

In his statement, the accused confessed to have killed and beheaded Noor Mukadam who he forcibly confined to a room after she refused to marry him.

It was also stated that the accused had ordered his gatekeeper to keep Noor Mukadam inside and not allow anyone to enter the premises. The accused also confessed to have kept Noor Mukadam’s phone in a cupboard in another room in his house and which was recovered by the police.

The challan says when the accused informed his father that he had committed a murder, the father reportedly told him not to panic because people were coming to dispose the corpse and take him (the accused) to safety.

Police had stated that if Zakir Jaffer had acted in a timely manner and informed the police, Noor Mukadam’s life could have been saved. The incomplete partial challan also accused Jaffer of providing support to his son in the incident.

The incomplete challan also quoted the accused as saying that his arguments with the owner of Therapy Works Amjad Mehmood were based on a misunderstanding and employees of Therapy Works were involved in attempting to destroy evidence.