Noor Mukadam murder: All people facing trial summoned Sept 23

Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered in Islamabad.

Zahir Jaffer is the prime suspect

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has extended the judicial remand till September 23 of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the murder case of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam and ordered everyone else standing trial to appear on September 23.

During the hearing on Thursday, the main accused Zahir Jaffer, his parents and three other accused appeared before the court. The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

The lawyer of Zahir Jaffer’s parents Raja Rizwan Abbasi told the court that the six other accused Therapy Works staffers are on bail, and the court should issue them notice.

Judge Ata Rabbani remarked that the remaining accused are being called at the next hearing and copies of the challan will be distributed when they all appear in court.

The lawyer said they would register a request an in-camera hearing.

The judge said that the request would be considered according to the law.

The court extended the judicial remand of the accused for 14 days and gave orders for all of the accused to appear at the next hearing.

The case was adjourned till September 23

At the last hearing, on September 6, Zakir, the father of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, had once again asked the Islamabad High Court for bail.

In August, Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son.

‘Zahir was an alcoholic’

On Saturday, the owner of Therapy Works, Dr Tahir Zahoor held a press conference against Zahir in Islamabad. The police have nominated Therapy Works’s owner and employees as accomplices in the murder case along with Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

He said he has known Zahir’s parents for the last eight years. “Zahir Jaffer is not a lunatic; instead, he is a drunkard.”

Dr Zahoor narrated the events of the night Noor was murdered.

“We were interested only in getting the boy out safely. We had no crime scene before us. It could be confirmed by the servants and the CCTV [footage]. He [Jaffer] was speaking completely normally before the police arrived. As soon as the police entered he started the drama,” Zahoor said.

Dr Zahoor and others have been released on bail. The Therapy Works owner claimed the police were carrying out a “one-sided” investigation and were not willing to listen to Therapy Works.

The case

The Noor Mukadam case hit national headline for its extraordinarily graphic detail. The young woman was found dead in Zahir Jaffer’s house located in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20. It was prominent not just because it emerged that the victim was beheaded and mutilated but also because Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam is a former diplomat and it happened in an upscale neighbourhood.

The CCTV footage from the house showed that Noor leapt from the balcony to try to escape but the security guard locked the gate to prevent her from leaving.

The medico-legal team said that they placed the time of death at around at 7pm. Their report contained gruesome details of how she was beheaded and butchered.

Zahir Jaffer is now facing trial for premeditated murder.