No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video

Avari Towers hotel has released a statement denying the presence of spycams in its rooms and stating that it does not breach the privacy of its clients.

“Our name was mentioned in some news report,” Avari Director Dinshaw Avari told SAMAA Digital over text message when we reached out to ascertain if the notice had indeed been issued by the hotel. “So we wanted to put out a clarification.”



The notice was shared on social media on Monday. “The Avari family, Avari Hotels, and team members wish to clarify that there are no hidden cameras placed in the rooms in their direct or indirect knowledge.”



The statement came hours after several videos, being associated with PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair Umar, started circulating on social media. There has been no independent forensic verification proving it was indeed him in them.



They show what appears to be the same man in a state of intimacy with different women. Many people drew similarities between the room seen in the video and those from Avari Towers. However nothing in the videos indicated that they were indeed from the hotel chain.



A barrage of obscene outbursts was launched against Zubair Umar by some people after the videos went viral, but many people have questioned the veracity of the footage and said this was part of a concerted smear campaign.



The Avari Towers has, however, stated that if any videos have indeed been secretly filmed at their hotels, it is illegal and was not in their knowledge.

“If something was caught by an in-room camera, it was illegally placed, unknown to us and does not have our consent.”



The statement added that Avari does not promote spying or breaking the privacy of its guests or clients.



Zubair has denied being the man in the videos, calling them “fake and doctored”.



“Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act,” he tweeted early Monday. “I have served my country with honesty, integrity and commitment.”



Zubair has termed it “a new low in politics”. He is a member of the Opposition party at a high level and has served as Sindh governor.