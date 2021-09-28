Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video

Hotel ‘never promotes spying, breaches privacy of clients’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Avari Towers issued a clarification Sept 28, 2021, a day after the videos being linked to Muhammad Zubair Umar surfaced. Photo: Official

Avari Towers hotel has released a statement denying the presence of spycams in its rooms and stating that it does not breach the privacy of its clients.

“Our name was mentioned in some news report,” Avari Director Dinshaw Avari told SAMAA Digital over text message when we reached out to ascertain if the notice had indeed been issued by the hotel. “So we wanted to put out a clarification.”

The notice was shared on social media on Monday. “The Avari family, Avari Hotels, and team members wish to clarify that there are no hidden cameras placed in the rooms in their direct or indirect knowledge.”

The statement came hours after several videos, being associated with PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair Umar, started circulating on social media. There has been no independent forensic verification proving it was indeed him in them.

They show what appears to be the same man in a state of intimacy with different women. Many people drew similarities between the room seen in the video and those from Avari Towers. However nothing in the videos indicated that they were indeed from the hotel chain.

A barrage of obscene outbursts was launched against Zubair Umar by some people after the videos went viral, but many people have questioned the veracity of the footage and said this was part of a concerted smear campaign.

The Avari Towers has, however, stated that if any videos have indeed been secretly filmed at their hotels, it is illegal and was not in their knowledge.
“If something was caught by an in-room camera, it was illegally placed, unknown to us and does not have our consent.”

The statement added that Avari does not promote spying or breaking the privacy of its guests or clients.

Zubair has denied being the man in the videos, calling them “fake and doctored”.

“Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act,” he tweeted early Monday. “I have served my country with honesty, integrity and commitment.”

Zubair has termed it “a new low in politics”. He is a member of the Opposition party at a high level and has served as Sindh governor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Zubair Umar video,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gwadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gwadar
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphmey
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphmey
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
Why Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
Why Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
PMLN proclaims victory after UK restores funds
PMLN proclaims victory after UK restores funds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.